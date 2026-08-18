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Home / Punjab / Bomb threat email triggers massive security alert at Faridkot DC office

Bomb threat email triggers massive security alert at Faridkot DC office

Despite thorough checks, no suspicious items or explosives were recovered

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Balwant Garg
Tribune News Service
Faridkot, Updated At : 05:25 PM Aug 18, 2026 IST
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A high security alert was sounded at the Deputy Commissioner’s office complex in Faridkot on Tuesday after authorities received a threat email warning that the administrative building would be blown up with explosives.

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​Upon receiving information about the email, local police authorities swung into action and immediately rushed to the site. The entire administrative complex and surrounding premises were swiftly evacuated as a critical precautionary measure.

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​A joint team comprising district police personnel, a bomb disposal squad, and a dog squad cordoned off the area and conducted an extensive search operation across all blocks, offices and nearby parking spaces within the complex.

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​According to senior police officials present at the spot, thorough checks were carried out, and no suspicious items or explosives were recovered during the initial sweep.

​While the situation is now under control, security across the district headquarters has been heightened. The cybercrime cell of the Punjab Police has initiated a technical investigation to trace the IP address and origin of the threat email to identify the perpetrators.

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