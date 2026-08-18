Bomb threat email triggers massive security alert at Faridkot DC office

A high security alert was sounded at the Deputy Commissioner’s office complex in Faridkot on Tuesday after authorities received a threat email warning that the administrative building would be blown up with explosives.

Advertisement

​Upon receiving information about the email, local police authorities swung into action and immediately rushed to the site. The entire administrative complex and surrounding premises were swiftly evacuated as a critical precautionary measure.

Advertisement

​A joint team comprising district police personnel, a bomb disposal squad, and a dog squad cordoned off the area and conducted an extensive search operation across all blocks, offices and nearby parking spaces within the complex.

Advertisement

​According to senior police officials present at the spot, thorough checks were carried out, and no suspicious items or explosives were recovered during the initial sweep.

​While the situation is now under control, security across the district headquarters has been heightened. The cybercrime cell of the Punjab Police has initiated a technical investigation to trace the IP address and origin of the threat email to identify the perpetrators.