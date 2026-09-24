Bomb threat emails trigger searches, evacuations at schools in Punjab, Haryana

Multiple schools in Punjab and Haryana received bomb threats through emails on Thursday, triggering evacuations and extensive searches by police, but no suspicious object was found at any of the premises, officials said.

A government girls’ school, designated as a School of Eminence, in Punjab’s Ferozepur received a bomb threat through an unidentified email sent to its official email ID.

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The school management immediately informed the police and administration, following which police teams reached the premises and carried out a thorough search, officials said. The school premises were also vacated as a precautionary measure, keeping in mind the safety of students and staff.

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At least two private schools in Haryana’s Panchkula also received bomb-threat emails, prompting the police to check the school buildings, classrooms, campuses and surrounding areas for any suspicious object.

A police official in Panchkula, who reached one of the schools that received the threat email, said nothing suspicious was found on the campus or in the building, which was evacuated following the alert.

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In Ferozepur, the police conducted a detailed search of the school premises but did not find any suspicious object, officials said.

Ferozepur school principal Rajesh Mehta said the police were informed immediately after the threatening email was received.

The police reached the spot and initiated a security check, while the school management took necessary precautionary measures for the safety of students and staff, he said.

Ferozepur SSP Bhupinder Singh said the threat was being taken seriously and an investigation had been initiated to identify the sender and trace the source of the email.

“Keeping in mind the security of the students, the school premises had been vacated,” the SSP said, adding that the cyber team was also examining the email to trace its origin.

The fresh scare comes close on the heels of similar threats reported at multiple places in Punjab and Haryana over the past few months, with such emails later turning out to be hoaxes.

Earlier this month, District Court Complex in Ferozepur had received a bomb-threat email, prompting police to evacuate the premises and suspend public entry while security agencies carried out an extensive search. The threat later turned out to be a hoax.