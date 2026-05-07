Bomb threat in Faridkot: 3 educational institutions targeted via email

A wave of panic swept through Faridkot district on Thursday after three prominent educational institutions received threatening emails claiming they would be targeted by bomb blasts. The incident coincided with a high-profile visit by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for a “Shukrana Yatra”, heightening the urgency of the security response.

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​The institutions that received the threats include Dashmesh Public School, Dental College, Faridkot and Girls’ Secondary School, Sadiq.

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​Local authorities, led by Faridkot Police, immediately mobilised anti-sabotage teams to the affected locations. Police officials confirmed that comprehensive searches were conducted across all three campuses, including both indoor and outdoor areas.

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​“We received reports of threatening calls and emails at two schools and a dental college in the district. Our teams were dispatched immediately for a thorough check. We have alerted the staff and management of these institutions to remain vigilant,” ​said SP Tarlochan Singh.

​The police have urged citizens and students not to panic, suggesting that these threats may be hoaxes intended to cause disruption. While the investigation continues, authorities assured the public that all necessary precautions were being taken to ensure safety.