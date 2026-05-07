icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / Bomb threat in Faridkot: 3 educational institutions targeted via email

Bomb threat in Faridkot: 3 educational institutions targeted via email

The incident coincided with a high-profile visit by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for a ‘Shukrana Yatra’, heightening the urgency of the security response

article_Author
Balwant Garg
Tribune News Service
Faridkot, Updated At : 01:22 PM May 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

A wave of panic swept through Faridkot district on Thursday after three prominent educational institutions received threatening emails claiming they would be targeted by bomb blasts. The incident coincided with a high-profile visit by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for a “Shukrana Yatra”, heightening the urgency of the security response.

Advertisement

​The institutions that received the threats include Dashmesh Public School, Dental College, Faridkot and Girls’ Secondary School, Sadiq.

Advertisement

​Local authorities, led by Faridkot Police, immediately mobilised anti-sabotage teams to the affected locations. Police officials confirmed that comprehensive searches were conducted across all three campuses, including both indoor and outdoor areas.

Advertisement

​“We received reports of threatening calls and emails at two schools and a dental college in the district. Our teams were dispatched immediately for a thorough check. We have alerted the staff and management of these institutions to remain vigilant,” ​said SP Tarlochan Singh.

​The police have urged citizens and students not to panic, suggesting that these threats may be hoaxes intended to cause disruption. While the investigation continues, authorities assured the public that all necessary precautions were being taken to ensure safety.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts