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Home / Punjab / Bomb threat targets 3 Moga schools, sparks panic

Bomb threat targets 3 Moga schools, sparks panic

No suspicious items have been found so far

article_Author
Balwant Garg
Tribune News Service
Moga, Updated At : 04:17 PM Apr 09, 2026 IST
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A wave of panic gripped the city of Moga today after three prominent schools received bomb threats via email. The local administration and police swung into action immediately, leading to the urgent evacuation of students and staff.

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The private schools received an anonymous email claiming that explosives had been planted on their premises and would be detonated.

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School authorities alerted the police as soon as the emails were received. Following safety protocols, the schools were immediately vacated, and parents were asked to pick up their children mid-day.

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Heavy police force, along with bomb disposal squads and dog units, arrived at the locations. The schools were cordoned off as search operations commenced to sanitize the buildings.

While the search operations are ongoing, initial reports suggest no suspicious items have been found so far. Authorities suspect the threat might be a hoax intended to create fear, but they are treating the matter with utmost seriousness.

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The incident caused significant traffic snarls and chaos outside school gates as worried parents rushed to ensure their children's safety. Local authorities have appealed for calm, requesting citizens not to spread unverified rumours on social media.

"We are investigating the origin of the email. Safety is our top priority, and we have evacuated the children as a precautionary measure. A thorough search is being conducted," said a senior police official.

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