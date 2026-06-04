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Home / Punjab / Bomb threat to 5 major temples in Punjab ahead of Operation Bluestar anniversary

Bomb threat to 5 major temples in Punjab ahead of Operation Bluestar anniversary

Threats received at Durgiana Temple in Amritsar, Mukteshwar Dham Temple in Pathankot, Devi Talab Mandir in Jalandhar, Maisar Khana Temple in Bathinda and Mata Kali Temple in Patiala

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:09 PM Jun 04, 2026 IST
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Security personnel conduct a search at Devi Talab Mandir in Jalandhar following a bomb threat.
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Punjab Police have been put on high alert after five prominent temples, including the Durgiana Temple in Amritsar, received bomb threat emails days ahead of the 42nd anniversary of Operation Bluestar.

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Besides Durgiana Temple, bomb threats were received by Mukteshwar Dham Temple in Pathankot, Devi Talab Mandir in Jalandhar, Maisar Khana Temple in Bathinda and Mata Kali Temple in Patiala. The threats have put Punjab Police and intelligence agencies on maximum alert amid heightened security arrangements already in place for the anniversary period.

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Confirming the threats, Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that while the emails appeared similar to the series of hoax threats sent earlier to educational institutions, the Punjab Civil Secretariat, the Punjab and Haryana High Court and other key establishments, authorities were treating the matter with utmost seriousness.

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“Security agencies are not taking any chances. Comprehensive security arrangements have been put in place and all threat inputs are being thoroughly investigated,” Bhullar said.

The threats come amid heightened security arrangements ahead of June 6. As many as 11 companies of Central Armed Police Forces, including personnel from the Border Security Force, Rapid Action Force and Indo-Tibetan Border Police, have been deployed across the region to strengthen security.

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Earlier, Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav and Special DGP (Law and Order) P K Sinha reviewed security arrangements in Amritsar and other border districts.

Sinha had emphasised that security agencies remained vigilant against attempts by anti-national elements and hostile forces across the border to disrupt peace in Punjab.

“We are fully aware of the designs of hostile neighbours and anti-national elements trying to create unrest in the border state. All necessary preventive and security measures have been implemented to ensure peaceful observance of the anniversary and maintain public safety,” he had stated.

In a related development, Amritsar City Police recently arrested a Bangladeshi national from West Bengal for allegedly supplying fake email accounts. Investigators suspect some of these accounts may have been used to send bomb threat emails linked to actors operating from Pakistan and Bangladesh. Punjab Police has also sought assistance from Interpol to trace and identify individuals based abroad who are suspected of issuing hoax bomb threats aimed at creating fear and public panic.

A police official said security had been intensified at religious places, transportation hubs and other sensitive installations across Punjab, with round-the-clock surveillance and checking operations under way.

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