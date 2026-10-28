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Home / Punjab / Bombay HC’s deadline to restore Hazur Sahib board ends today

Bombay HC’s deadline to restore Hazur Sahib board ends today

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GS Paul
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 01:21 AM Oct 28, 2026 IST
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Takhat Sri Hazur Sahib. File Photo
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The Maharashtra Government faces a fresh deadline to reconstitute the Takht Sri Hazur Sahib Board after the Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court directed it to restore the body, which has remained defunct since its dissolution more than four years ago.

The court quashed the state government’s June 29, 2022, notification dissolving the board and appointing an administrator in its place. It has sought a compliance report on October 28 and warned that the state’s Principal Secretary would have to appear in person if the order was not implemented.

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Ravinder Singh Bungai, former secretary of the board and one of the petitioners who challenged the government’s decision, said the court had fixed the deadline after the state failed to comply with its earlier directions.

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According to Bungai, the HC had on October 6, 2025, directed the government to restore the board to its pre-dissolution status within two months. As the order remained unimplemented, the petitioners filed a contempt petition.

During the contempt proceedings, the government pleader acknowledged that the earlier directions had not been implemented. The court subsequently fixed October 28 as the deadline for restoring the board, Bungai said.

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Sources said the caretakers of the Takht had submitted a list of members to be reinstated under the previous arrangement.

At present, Dr Vijay Satbir Singh (IAS, retired) heads and manages the board’s day-to-day administration.

Headquartered in Nanded, the Takht Sri Hazur Sahib Gurdwara Board manages one of Sikhism’ five Takhts.

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