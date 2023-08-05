Book ex-DDPO over land scam in Pathankot, orders Punjab Chief Secretary Anurag Verma

Tribune News Service

Vishav Bharti

Chandigarh, August 4

Taking cognisance of The Tribune report on a DDPO, Pathankot, transferring 100 acres of panchayat land to individuals, Chief Secretary Anurag Verma has directed Financial Commissioner, Rural Development and Panchayats, to get an FIR registered against retired DDPO Kuldeep Singh and other beneficiaries for his order dated February 27, 2023, under the Prevention of Corruption Act and other relevant provisions of the IPC.

Under the headline, ‘On retirement eve, ADC gives village’s 100 acres to individuals’ appeared on July 19, The Tribune highlighted that when the government had been making tall claims of removing encroachments of panchayat lands, a District Development and Panchayat Officer (DDPO) in Pathankot, who was holding the additional charge of ADC (Development), had ordered to restore around 100 acres of panchayat land to some individuals a day before his retirement. The land, which is worth crores of rupees, is located at Gol village of Narot Jaimal Singh in Pathankot district.

Taking cognizance of the report, the Chief Secretary had sought a report from the department and ordered to complete the inquiry by July 31. The inquiry found that serious irregularities were committed by Kuldeep Singh. Kuldeep Singh was posted as ADC (D) Pathankot on February 24 which was a Friday. He was to retire on February 28. So, he listed the case for hearing on the very next working day i.e. February 27.

Kuldeep Singh decided the case in favour of private petitioners. He did not bother to give any opportunity to Gram Panchayat to bring its evidence on record.

The inquiry report states that in such cases, all jamabandis, right from January 26, 1950, till date were to be examined.

However, Kuldeep did not bother to take these on record. It was found that the irregularities committed by him were prima facie wilful and malafide as the officer, who exercised the powers of a Collector, knew very well that he was retiring soon and 24 hours before his retirement, he decided a case which involve 734 kanal 1 marla (91.75 acre) shamlat land in favour of some persons and the act had caused a loss of crores of rupees to the gram panchayat.

Verma has further directed the department not to disburse retiral benefits of Kuldeep as required under rules.

