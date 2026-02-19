At a time when the culture of book reading is on the verge of decline in this digital age, a young NRI had set an example by organising a book exhibition on the occasion of his wedding.

According to information, Navsangeet Singh Brar married Navjot Kaur Gill at Ghall Khurd village in this border district on February 14. However, in addition to the traditional rituals and lavish decor, a book exhibition stood out as an 'unexpected' centre of attraction offering book titles spanning across language, culture and diverse subjects.

Guests who had come to attend the marriage, were seen browsing through the books, with many pausing to read and appreciate this unusual addition at the wedding.

While talking to The Tribune, Navsangeet — who belongs to Faridkot district and has been working in Surrey city of Canada for the last six years — said that during his stay in Canada, he read several books of Punjabi literature. “I wanted to organise such a book exhibition at my marriage. Navjot also expressed keen interest in books," said Navsangeet, adding that later he contacted Dr Jagdeep Singh, District Language Officer, for setting up a book stall at his wedding.

“During my stay in Canada, I became more attached to Punjab’s rich culture, language and rituals. The other motive behind setting up the book stall was to attract young readers. I did not arrange any orchestra or DJ so that nobody gets distracted,” said Navsangeet, adding that he would be delighted if others also took inspiration from this.

District Language Officer Dr Jagdeep Singh said that it is his primary duty to promote the Punjabi language, but he felt very happy when Navsangeet approached him. “This may be the first time in Punjab that such a book exhibition was organised during a wedding function. Navsangeet has set a new example, and the youth must follow this if we want to preserve our culture,” said Dr Jagdeep.