Book girl’s mother, demand kin in ‘honour killing’ case

A day after the alleged daylight ‘honour killing’ of Jagjit Singh, alias Jeet, of Kadgill village, his family demanded that the girl’s mother, Kulwinder Kaur, be named as an accused in the case. The family alleged that Kulwinder Kaur had called Jagjit to the Tarn Taran bus stand, asking him to take her to his home.

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Tarsem Singh, father of the deceased, alleged that she was the mastermind of his son’s murder. “Kulwinder was in constant touch with her daughter after she married Jagjit. She had called Jagjit to the bus stand to take her home as she wanted to meet her daughter and the family,” Tarsem Singh claimed. He said the accused had never previously expressed opposition to the marriage.

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Judge Singh, maternal uncle of the deceased, said the family would not allow the post-mortem examination unless police named Kulwinder as an accused in the case. However, the family later agreed to the autopsy after SHO Paramjit Singh assured them that her role would be examined during the probe. The police have sought the call detail records of Kulwinder and her daughter. “Once we establish her presence near the scene, she will also be named as an accused in the case,” the SHO said.

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Following the initial probe and statements of family members, police booked the girl’s brothers, Jaspreet Singh Jassa and Harpreet Singh Happy. The SHO said Jaspreet was arrested at the scene with the help of bystanders, while raids were being conducted to arrest Harpreet.