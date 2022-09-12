Book illegal sand miners in Punjab’s border belt under sedition charges: Governor

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, September 12

Expressing concern over rampant illegal sand mining in the six border districts of Punjab, Governor Banwari Lal Purohit on Monday said those involved in the illegal act should be booked on sedition charges.

“Illegal sand mining in Punjab’s border belt should not be considered identical with mining in other plane areas. The mining near the international border with Pakistan has caused extensive damage to the strategically important structures, including bunkers and bridges,” he pointed out.

Army and Border Security Force have recently submitted an affidavit with Punjab and Haryana High Court regarding illegal mining in riverbeds along the Indo-Pak border and villages located near it. Army authorities had told that the mining would affect natural drainage of water resulting in unpredictable flooding besides restricting movement in reinforcement and counter attack tasks. The ditches and gorges formed following illegal mining would also facilitate cross border infiltration.

Talking to the media, the Governor also expressed concern over rampant drug abuse in Punjab while adding that six border districts are vulnerable to drug smuggling.

He added out of them Amritsar and Tarn Taran are worst affected as compare to other districts. He said he has the information that there were black sheep in police department. He said Punjab DGP has assured of looking into this problem.

He also stressed on better coordination among different agencies, including Central agencies, in order eradicate the problem.

The Governor, who was accompanied by Chief Secretary VK Janjua and officiating DGP Gaurav Yadav, also met sarpanches of border villages besides holding meeting with representatives of various intelligence and security agencies, including RAW, IB, Army and BSF authorities.

While speaking to sarpanches, he sought involvement of people in stemming the problem of cross-border drug smuggling which has been devastating our young generation. He said until and unless people join hands with the government, it would be difficult to eradicate the menace.

He said he would ask Punjab government to form Civil Defence Committees in every village in the border districts which would work on the social issues concerning the society.

Yadav said that the Punjab police have been working in coordination with different agencies in order to maintain law and order and nail big fishes in the world of crime. He said National Investigating Agency has raided at around 50 locations in Punjab and Punjab police teams have fully cooperated and coordinated in the operation.