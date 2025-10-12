DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / Book officers named in note by Haryana IGP: Mann

Book officers named in note by Haryana IGP: Mann

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:45 AM Oct 12, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Saturday said a case should be registered against the officers named in the suicide note by Haryana-cadre IPS officer IGP Y Puran Kumar.

Advertisement

Interacting with mediapersons after meeting the officer’s family members here, the Chief Minister appealed to the Centre and the Haryana Government to stand with the bereaved family in the hour of crisis.

Advertisement

He said instead of protecting interests of their “blue-eyed officers”, the Haryana Government should secure justice for the aggrieved family.

Advertisement

Mann said he had raised the issue with Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, who is the Chief Administrator of Chandigarh, where the officer was posted.

The Chief Minister said that the entire family was in trauma after the death of the officer, who hailed from a humble background.

Advertisement

He said that the wife of the deceased officer was the “daughter of Punjab and a senior officer of the Haryana Government”. He said it was unfortunate that such instances of “targeting weaker sections” were on the rise in the country.

Mann said it was unfortunate that the family had to run pillar to post for justice.

The Chief Minister said attempts were being made to “change the Constitution of India” that was drafted meticulously by visionary leaders like Dr BR Ambedkar to safeguard interests of weaker sections.

Mann claimed that the deceased officer had in his suicide note mentioned about the discriminatory treatment meted out to him, but the Haryana Government didn’t take any action.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts