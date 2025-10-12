Book officers named in note by Haryana IGP: Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Saturday said a case should be registered against the officers named in the suicide note by Haryana-cadre IPS officer IGP Y Puran Kumar.

Advertisement

Interacting with mediapersons after meeting the officer’s family members here, the Chief Minister appealed to the Centre and the Haryana Government to stand with the bereaved family in the hour of crisis.

Advertisement

He said instead of protecting interests of their “blue-eyed officers”, the Haryana Government should secure justice for the aggrieved family.

Advertisement

Mann said he had raised the issue with Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, who is the Chief Administrator of Chandigarh, where the officer was posted.

The Chief Minister said that the entire family was in trauma after the death of the officer, who hailed from a humble background.

Advertisement

He said that the wife of the deceased officer was the “daughter of Punjab and a senior officer of the Haryana Government”. He said it was unfortunate that such instances of “targeting weaker sections” were on the rise in the country.

Mann said it was unfortunate that the family had to run pillar to post for justice.

The Chief Minister said attempts were being made to “change the Constitution of India” that was drafted meticulously by visionary leaders like Dr BR Ambedkar to safeguard interests of weaker sections.

Mann claimed that the deceased officer had in his suicide note mentioned about the discriminatory treatment meted out to him, but the Haryana Government didn’t take any action.