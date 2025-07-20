Book on sacrifice of ninth Guru released

Advertisement

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Saturday recited the Gurbani and sang glory of Guru Nanak on the occasion of the release of a new book on the sacrifices of the ninth Sikh Guru, Guru Teg Bahadur.

The occasion was the unveiling and dedication of "Tilak janju da raakha", authored by National Minorities Commisison Chairperson Iqbal Singh Lalpura at the Constitution Club here.

The high-profile event saw the attendance of senior Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh leadership, including Indresh and VHP Delhi chief Kapil Khanna. Representatives from all faiths were present on the occasion.

Published by Amritsar based Bhai Jivan Singh-Bhai Chattar Singh, the book and its salient features were presented by former V-C of Pondicherry University Gurmeet Singh, who urged the attending minister to make the publication a part of the NCERT school syllabus and translate the original Punjabi work into all scheduled Indian languages.

The book recalls the journey of Guru Teg Bahadur who sacrificed his life fighting for the right of Hindus to practise their religion. The Guru was executed on the orders of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and died saving the tilak (sacred mark on the forehead) and janju (sacred thread), symbols of the Hindu faith.

Speaking on the occasion today, Meghwal revealed for the first time publicly that he was a "bhajan singer".

"And I have practised the ragas and can sing reasonably well," said the Law Minister, remembering the dialogue Guru Nanak had with the Jain saints when he visited Bikaner's Kolayat during his second Udasi.

Meghwal musically rendered the portion of the Gurbani where Guru Nanak explains to Jains why it was important to pray (naam japo).

"Just like the night sky is incomplete without the moon, a human life is incomplete without prayer," Meghwal said about the dialogue.

A four-time MP from Bikaner, Meghwal spoke of Kolayat town being called Sri Kolayat in reverence of Guru Nanak.

The town is home to Gurdwara Sahib Kolayat, also known as Gurdwara Pehli Patshahi, and also to a Hindu temple dedicated to Kapil Muni.

The book has been released as the country marks the 350th year of martyrdom of Guru Teg Bahadur.