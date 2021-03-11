Booked for corruption, Sangrur SP on the run

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, May 10

The Sangrur police have booked a Superintendent of Police (SP) and his reader for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 3 lakh to help an accused in a death case.

The reader has been arrested while the SP, posted in Sangrur’s Punjab Bureau of Investigation (PBI) wing, is absconding. Meanwhile, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to nab the SP.

On February 27 this year, a woman named Parmjit Kaur had accused her husband Gurmej Singh and other relatives of setting her on fire in Mandvi village. She had suffered serious burn injuries in the incident. On her complaint, the Khanauri police had registered a case under Sections 307, 326A, 148 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Gurmej, Balwinder Kaur, Bhupinder Singh, Kamaljit Kaur and Shaminder Kaur.

“SP Karanveer Singh through his reader ASI Davinder Singh took Rs 3 lakh from the accused to help them. But after the death of Parmjit on April 8, it became a murder case and the police added Section 302 of the IPC to the FIR. Then the accused started alleging that the SP and the reader didn’t help them even after taking the money,” said Mandeep Sidhu, Sangrur SSP.

After getting the complaint, the SSP formed a SIT headed by SP (Investigation) Palwinder Singh Cheema and registered a case under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act-2018 against Karanveer at the Sangrur City 1 police station last night.

“ASI Davinder Singh has been arrested while raids are on to nab the SP,” the SSP added. Meanwhile, Sidhu has formed another SIT headed by Sangrur SP (Headquarter) Jasbir Singh to arrest the SP.