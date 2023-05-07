 Booked under SC/ST Act, scribe gets interim bail : The Tribune India

Booked under SC/ST Act, scribe gets interim bail

Booked under SC/ST Act, scribe gets interim bail


Chandigarh/Ludhiana, May 6

A day after she was taken in custody, scribe Bhavana was today granted interim bail. The order by Justice Augustine George Masih that came after special evening hearing will remain in operation till Monday at least

She and two others had moved the High Court for quashing the FIR registered under the provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the provisions of the IPC after claiming that the case was “nothing but political witch-hunt on state of Punjab’s part”

Senior advocates RS Rai and Chetan Mittal with counsel Gautam Dutt appeared before the Bench on the petitioners’ behalf. The plea added that the news channel she was working for had been reporting against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for constructing/renovating his official residence at the cost of Rs 45 crore. The petition added the group she works for got an invitation for inauguration of government-run clinic at Ludhiana. While the petitioners were returning, the car probably brushed past a rickshaw after which they were asked to come out of the vehicle. On arrival of the police, they were illegally detained. Thereafter, a story was framed alleging that a Ludhiana resident was on her way along with two others to attend inauguration of the clinic by the Delhi CM and were hit by a rashly driven vehicle, resulting in injury to her right hand. It was also alleged that the petitioners used casteist remarks against the complainant.

Earlier today, the trio was produced before ADJ Harbans Singh Lekhi, who sent them to 14-day judicial custody.— TNS

EDITOR’S GUILD, PRESS CLUB SLAM ARREST

  • Several press bodies, including the Editors Guild of India, voiced concern over the detention of a news channel’s woman reporter by the Punjab Police
  • The Editors Guild said she was taken away in a car by a policeman without the presence of women personnel, which is against well-established procedures
  • “Law enforcement agencies should have exercised due restraint with respect to detention and filing of FIR,” the guild said
  • Chandigarh Press Club and PCI condemned the arrest. “If a person is hit by a car, under which law the passengers can be booked? How can one know the caste of the complainant? Who used the slur to be specific?”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Wanted Khalistan Commando Force chief Paramjit Singh Panjwar shot dead in Pakistan's Lahore

2
Jalandhar

Video: Canada's Kabaddi Federation president Kamaljit Kang shot at outside his house in Surrey

3
Diaspora

Honour for Sikh community worldwide, says peer bearing Coronation Glove for King Charles

4
Ludhiana

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit speaks to CM Bhagwant Mann, expresses concern over journalist's arrest in Ludhiana

5
Punjab

Paramjit Panjwar: Khalistan Commando Force chief lately took to cross-border smuggling of drugs, weapons through drones

6
Punjab

Journalist arrested by Punjab police granted bail, accuses Kejriwal of 'counter blast' for reporting against Rs 45 cr allegedly spent on Delhi CM's house

7
Trending

Burger King employee gets over Rs 3 crore for never missing a day at work in 27 years

8
Nation

8 decades on, 93-year-old woman wins court battle for 2 flats in south Mumbai

9
Nation

CRPF asks Manipur-origin personnel on leave to 'immediately' report to nearest base after commando is shot dead

10
Nation

Health ministry bureaucrat arrested for 'seeking bribe'

Don't Miss

View All
8 decades on, 93-year-old woman wins court battle for 2 flats in South Mumbai
Nation

8 decades on, 93-year-old woman wins court battle for 2 flats in south Mumbai

Video: Canada's Kabaddi Federation president Kamaljit Kang shot at outside his house in Surrey
Jalandhar

Video: Canada's Kabaddi Federation president Kamaljit Kang shot at outside his house in Surrey

Water foggers, shades for exotic birds to beat heat
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Water foggers, shades for exotic birds to beat heat

Duped by job agents , 36 women from Punjab stranded in Oman
Punjab

Duped by job agents , 36 women from Punjab stranded in Oman

Rapper Wayne shoots song at Moosewala’s village in Mansa
Punjab

Rapper Wayne shoots song at Sidhu Moosewala's village in Mansa

Yuvraj Singh’s funny take on spat between Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli; ‘advises’ soft drink company to sign them for its ‘thand rakh’ campaign
Trending

Yuvraj Singh 'advises' soft drink company to sign Gautam Gambhir, Virat Kohli for its 'thand rakh' campaign

City-based artist to transform busy routes into open art spaces
Amritsar

Amritsar-based artist to transform busy routes into open art spaces

Rain forecast for Sunday
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Rain forecast for Sunday

Top News

Toll 54, ‘wary normalcy’ in Manipur; makeshift camps in govt buildings

Toll 54, 'wary normalcy' in Manipur; makeshift camps in govt buildings

BJP MLA moves SC against tribal status to Meiteis

Proposed ST status to Meiteis immediate trigger in Manipur

Proposed ST status to Meiteis immediate trigger in Manipur

Terrorist shot dead, believed to be Pak national

Terrorist shot dead, believed to be Pak national

Rajnath Singh asks the Army to act tough against sympathiser...

‘AAP let people down, Jalandhar bypoll crucial test for BJP’

'AAP let people down, Jalandhar bypoll crucial test for BJP'

WFI chief biased against Haryana wrestlers: Mahavir

WFI chief biased against Haryana wrestlers: Mahavir Phogat


Cities

View All

Fire in Children’s Park restaurant

Fire in Children’s Park restaurant

Amritsar MC cracks whip on illegal constructions

Swaraag — the fusion band from Rajasthan making waves

Teachers’ union meets Punjab CM, discusses pending issues

Tarn Taran: Rehri, tharhi vendors protest MC action

Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

Bathinda: Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

‘Exorbitant’ waste collection charges stump city traders

‘Exorbitant’ waste collection charges stump city traders

Two cyber cons held from Rajasthan

10th auction: Only 2 liquor vends allotted

123 properties of Housing Board up for grabs again

Illegal miners thrash youth at gunpoint in Panchkula

Crackdown on peddlers, 6 held with Rs 85 crore drugs

Crackdown on peddlers, 6 held with Rs 85 crore drugs in Delhi

Women farmers from Punjab to join protesting wrestlers in Delhi

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi inspects Bhati Mines locality

Prepare plan for restoration of monuments: Delhi L-G VK Saxena to officials

Rain in Delhi, mercury dips

Poll rallies, roadshows hit traffic

Poll rallies, roadshows hit traffic

Warring hits back after Kejri’s potshots at Cong

Sukhi: Cong failed to get medical college

Karamjit Kaur has right credentials, says MP Bittu

Forest workers demand regularisation

Extended deadline nears, work at international airport in Halwara picks up pace

Extended deadline nears, work at international airport in Halwara picks up pace

No check on violations at Bhadaur House parking lots in Ludhiana

Giaspura tragedy: Frame comprehensive policy to curb pollution, govt urged

54 kg of poppy husk seized in Ludhiana, Bihar native nabbed

4 land in police net with heroin in Ludhiana

192 take yoga training

192 take yoga training

Bring maximum cases for settlement: DLSA chief

Rs 523.62 cr paid to wheat growers: Fatehgarh Sahib DC

Lab inaugurated

Police pensioners discuss demands