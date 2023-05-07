Booked under SC/ST Act, scribe gets interim bail

Chandigarh/Ludhiana, May 6

A day after she was taken in custody, scribe Bhavana was today granted interim bail. The order by Justice Augustine George Masih that came after special evening hearing will remain in operation till Monday at least

She and two others had moved the High Court for quashing the FIR registered under the provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the provisions of the IPC after claiming that the case was “nothing but political witch-hunt on state of Punjab’s part”

Senior advocates RS Rai and Chetan Mittal with counsel Gautam Dutt appeared before the Bench on the petitioners’ behalf. The plea added that the news channel she was working for had been reporting against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for constructing/renovating his official residence at the cost of Rs 45 crore. The petition added the group she works for got an invitation for inauguration of government-run clinic at Ludhiana. While the petitioners were returning, the car probably brushed past a rickshaw after which they were asked to come out of the vehicle. On arrival of the police, they were illegally detained. Thereafter, a story was framed alleging that a Ludhiana resident was on her way along with two others to attend inauguration of the clinic by the Delhi CM and were hit by a rashly driven vehicle, resulting in injury to her right hand. It was also alleged that the petitioners used casteist remarks against the complainant.

Earlier today, the trio was produced before ADJ Harbans Singh Lekhi, who sent them to 14-day judicial custody.— TNS

EDITOR’S GUILD, PRESS CLUB SLAM ARREST