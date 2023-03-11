Boost for education, 12% jump in outlay

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 10

The government has made a total outlay of Rs 17,072 crore for the education sector, which is 12 per cent higher than last year, Finance Minister Harpal Cheema said while presenting the Budget today.

School upgrade on pilot basis Upgrade work on at four schools in Amritsar on a pilot-basis These are being made operational on the ‘hub and spoke’ model Schools in a given cluster shall be attached to a school of eminence

The government has earmarked Rs 200 crore for its “schools of eminence” project. As many as 117 schools chosen for the project will be provided “the best infrastructure, choice of all streams, trained faculty, career counselling, sports and extra-curricular activities,” the minister said. He said work for upgrade had started at four schools in Amritsar on a pilot-basis. “These are being made operational on the ‘hub and spoke’ model. Schools in a given cluster shall be attached to a school of eminence. These will be ‘growth poles’ of education,” he said.

Mentioning that Rs 36 crore had been released for the construction of 11 new colleges in 2022-23, he said a budgetary outlay of Rs 68 crore was proposed this time for undertaking infrastructure development, improving facilities and for creation of libraries in government colleges. The government has earmarked a sum of Rs 30 crore for the Punjab Young Entrepreneur Programme to encourage Class XI students to pursue original business ideas. The government will provide “seed money” of Rs 2,000 per student. The government has earmarked Rs 18 crore for providing pre-matric scholarships to OBC students and Rs 60 crore to SC students; Rs 100 crore for installation of rooftop solar panel system; and Rs 456 crore for mid-day meals to 16.35 lakh students.