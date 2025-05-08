Border alert: Police leaves cancelled, schools shut as Punjab, Rajasthan go on high alert

In the wake of heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, Punjab and Rajasthan — which share borders with the neighbouring country — are on full alert.

While Punjab shares a 532-km border with Pakistan, in Rajasthan, the shared border stretches about 1,070 km.

The Punjab Police have cancelled leave of all personnel and officials with immediate effect. Police sources said leave would be granted only in 'extraordinary' circumstances. The police force is required to maintain law and order, and to assist the Defence forces. Sources said the police would keep an eye on rumour-mongering, hoarding, besides helping the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) in case of eventuality and maintaining liaison with the BSF for helping civilians in the border districts.

The state government has also shut schools in six border districts, officials said on Thursday.

The Rajasthan Government, too, has cancelled leaves of all administrative officials and police personnel deployed in the border areas, sources said.

The order issued by the DGP's office read, "Leaves should be granted only in special circumstances with the approval of the competent authority."

Meanwhile, all schools in six border districts of Punjab — Ferozepur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Amritsar, Gurdaspur and Tarn Taran — have also been shut until further orders.

In Rajasthan, all government and private schools have been shut in four border districts — Sri Ganganagar, Bikaner, Jaisalmer and Barmer — as a precautionary measure.

The administrations in these four districts have made preparations for any emergency situation that may arise, officials said.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has directed the officials concerned to cancel the leaves of all policemen in view of the soaring tension following 'Operation Sindoor'.

Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant and DGP UR Sahoo also chaired a review meeting with the divisional commissioners, collectors, IGPs and SPs, directing them to be present at their respective headquarters, sources said.

Directions have been issued to tighten security arrangements across the state.

(With PTI inputs)