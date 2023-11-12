Border residents helping curb drug menace: BSF official

Hoshiarpur, November 11
The Border Security Force is being helped in its fight against the drug smuggling by the residents of the border areas, especially farmers, said a senior officer of the force on Saturday.
Yogesh Bahadur Khurania, the Special Director General of BSF’s Western Command in Chandigarh, said an awareness campaign against harm from narcotics initiated by the force in the border areas of Punjab has yielded positive results.
Providing vital information
In many instances, border residents, particularly farmers, informed the force about the presence of suspicious contraband in fields and elsewhere. —Yogesh Bahadur Khurania, SPL DG BSF
In many instances, border residents, particularly farmers, informed the force about the presence of suspicious contraband in fields and elsewhere, Khurania told reporters at the BSF’s Subsidiary Training Centre in Kharkan, about 17 km from here. Khurania said the BSF has appealed to the border residents to inform it or the nearest Punjab Police post about the presence of any drone or suspicious-looking persons.
Recent recoveries of drugs made by the BSF were largely due to information provided by these residents, he said. To curb smuggling of drugs, arms, ammunition, and explosives via Pakistani drones, a well-planned Standard Operating Procedure has been prepared and is being implemented on the ground, Khurania said.
The BSF has proposed to the Punjab government for installation of CCTV cameras at entry and exit points within 3-5 kms of the border, which act as gateway to bring contraband in the nation. Khurania said they had identified areas and entry and exit routes where CCTV cameras are needed.
