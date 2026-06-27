Both Bhagwant Mann, Sukhbir Badal must follow Akal Takht edict and step down: Manpreet Singh Ayali

Mullanpur Dakha MLA and Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) leader Manpreet Singh Ayali today slammed Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal for not obeying the directions of the Akal Takht.

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Ayali, who recently switched over from SAD to Waris Punjab De outfit, said Mann should abandon confrontation, offer his resignation and humbly present himself before the Akal Takht.

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Though Akal Takht had issued an edict against Sukhbir in December 2024, he had failed to step down from his position as party president, said Ayali, adding that he would appear before the Akal Takht on June 29 as a humble Sikh.