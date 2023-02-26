Both Centre, state responsible for Ajnala clash: Congress

Tribune News Service

Raipur, February 25

Expressing concern over the situation in Punjab, Congress leaders said both the Centre and AAP government were responsible for the recent trouble in the state.

Addressing a press conference at the venue of the Congress’ plenary session here, Congress leaders Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Amarinder Singh Raja and Partap Singh Bajwa said the police station attacked by radical leader Amritpal and his supporters was located close to the border. It fell in an area that was under the jurisdiction of the BSF, which is a central paramilitary force, they said.

Noting that the radical Sikh leader used a ‘saroop’ of the Guru Granth Sahib as a shield while carrying out the raid, the three Punjab Congress leaders said that Jathedar of Akal Takht and the chief of SGPC must clarify if the act did not amount to violation of the sanctity accorded to the holy book.