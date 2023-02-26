Both Centre, state responsible for Ajnala clash: Congress

Raipur, February 25
Expressing concern over the situation in Punjab, Congress leaders said both the Centre and AAP government were responsible for the recent trouble in the state.
Addressing a press conference at the venue of the Congress’ plenary session here, Congress leaders Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Amarinder Singh Raja and Partap Singh Bajwa said the police station attacked by radical leader Amritpal and his supporters was located close to the border. It fell in an area that was under the jurisdiction of the BSF, which is a central paramilitary force, they said.
Noting that the radical Sikh leader used a ‘saroop’ of the Guru Granth Sahib as a shield while carrying out the raid, the three Punjab Congress leaders said that Jathedar of Akal Takht and the chief of SGPC must clarify if the act did not amount to violation of the sanctity accorded to the holy book.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
CBI arrests Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in Delhi excise policy case after 8-hour questioning
Investigators were not satisfied with responses provided by ...
Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in J&K’s Pulwama: Police
Victim identified as 40-year-old Sanjay Sharma, a resident o...
Two gangsters killed in Goindwal jail clash in Tarn Taran
Another gangster critically injured; Mandeep Singh alias Too...
AAP leaders detained for protesting near CBI office as Sisodia's questioning in liquor scam continues
Section 144 has been imposed in the south district, the poli...
Will cut every cent in foreign aid: GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley pledges to cut billions in foreign aid to Pakistan, China
‘The Biden administration resumed military aid to Pakistan, ...