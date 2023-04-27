Boxing legend Kaur Singh dies at 74

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, April 27

Arjuna Awardee and Padma Shri boxing legend Kaur Singh (74) died on Wednesday at a Kurukshetra hospital in Haryana, where he was undergoing treatment for multiple health problems.

After retiring from the Army, he had been staying at his native village Khanal Khurd here.

“I have got to know that Kaur Singh died at Kurukshetra. It’s a big loss to the country. I have directed the officials concerned to make arrangements to bring his body to his native village. We will extend all help to the family,” Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Cheema told The Tribune.

Officials concerned have reached his house.

Apart from winning international events, Singh had also fought an exhibition match with boxing legend Muhammad Ali in 1980 at National Stadium in Delhi.

“Government remembered Kaur Singh only during big events. But he did not get the respect he deserved,” said Ramandeep, a youth from Khanal Khurd village.

His boxing career

·After joining Army in 1971, Kaur Singh took to boxing in 1977

·Won gold medals in national boxing championships from 1979 to 1983

·Bagged six gold medals in international competitions, including Asian Games

·Only Indian boxer to have fought against boxing legend Muhammad Ali in an exhibition bout in 1980

·In Los Angeles Olympics, he won 2 bouts, but lost the third

·Retired as Subedar from the Army and later appointed Assistant Sub-Inspector in Punjab Police

·Got Arjuna Award in 1982, Padma Shri in 1983 and Vishisht Seva Medal in 1988

