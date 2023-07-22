Boy abducted, assaulted by 3

Abohar, July 21
A 14-year-old boy studying in Class X alleged that three residents of Panjpeer Nagar abducted him on a motorcycle and sodomised him.
The victim said that as soon as his elder brother dropped him in Panjpeer Nagar, three bike-borne miscreants abducted. Victim’s medical report will be sent to the police.
