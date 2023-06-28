Boy drowns in canal

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, June 27

A nine-year-old boy from Mandi Gobindgarh who had gone out for a bath in Bhakra Minor canal with his friends was washed away in the swift current of the water. His friends were safe, however.

The boy was identified as Aryan, a Class IV student of a school in Mandi Gobindgarh. His body was handed over to parents after postmortem.