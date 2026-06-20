DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Punjab / Boy, girlfriend jump into canal to escape assault in Ludhiana

Boy, girlfriend jump into canal to escape assault in Ludhiana

article_Author
Mahesh Sharma
Our Correspondent
Ludhiana, Updated At : 08:29 AM Jun 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

The Koom Kalan police have initiated a probe after a youth and his girlfriend allegedly jumped into a canal to escape an assault by members of the girl's family and their associates.

Advertisement

The incident took place recently when Harmandeep Singh, a resident of Chandra village, was travelling on his motorcycle with his girlfriend near the Sidhwan Branch of the Sirhind Canal at Neelon village.

Advertisement

In his complaint to the police, Harmandeep alleged that his girlfriend had called him to discuss an important issue and had threatened to jump into the canal if he refused to marry her.

Advertisement

He alleged that a group of youths associated with the girl's family spotted them and intercepted the couple. The accused, identified as Deepi, Sukhi and Ravi of Katani village, along with an unidentified accomplice, allegedly assaulted them.

To save themselves from the attackers, Harmandeep and his girlfriend jumped into the canal, he claimed.

Advertisement

According to the complaint, the duo was later rescued by the accused and taken to City Centre, Katani Kalan, where they were allegedly beaten up again. Harmandeep further alleged that his mother was called to the spot and humiliated.

DSP Inderjit Singh Boparai said an FIR had been registered against the accused under Sections 115(2), 126(2), 351(2) and 3(5) on charges of assault, wrongful confinement and criminal intimidation. He said further investigation was underway.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts