Boy, girlfriend jump into canal to escape assault in Ludhiana

The Koom Kalan police have initiated a probe after a youth and his girlfriend allegedly jumped into a canal to escape an assault by members of the girl's family and their associates.

Advertisement

The incident took place recently when Harmandeep Singh, a resident of Chandra village, was travelling on his motorcycle with his girlfriend near the Sidhwan Branch of the Sirhind Canal at Neelon village.

Advertisement

In his complaint to the police, Harmandeep alleged that his girlfriend had called him to discuss an important issue and had threatened to jump into the canal if he refused to marry her.

Advertisement

He alleged that a group of youths associated with the girl's family spotted them and intercepted the couple. The accused, identified as Deepi, Sukhi and Ravi of Katani village, along with an unidentified accomplice, allegedly assaulted them.

To save themselves from the attackers, Harmandeep and his girlfriend jumped into the canal, he claimed.

Advertisement

According to the complaint, the duo was later rescued by the accused and taken to City Centre, Katani Kalan, where they were allegedly beaten up again. Harmandeep further alleged that his mother was called to the spot and humiliated.

DSP Inderjit Singh Boparai said an FIR had been registered against the accused under Sections 115(2), 126(2), 351(2) and 3(5) on charges of assault, wrongful confinement and criminal intimidation. He said further investigation was underway.