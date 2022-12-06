Boy rescued after mother jumps into canal with him

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, December 5

A woman, Harwinder Kaur (28), along with her five-year-old son, allegedly jumped into the Sirhind Feeder canal near Bhullar village here this morning.

Two residents of Bhullar village dived into the canal to rescue them. However, one of them, Gurdeep Singh, was reportedly swept away by the strong water current.

The other man managed to bring out the boy safely. Harwinder was married at Kotkapura, but was living in Muktsar town.

Daniel, her relative, said, “My aunt along with her son Goldy left her house in a hurry today. We thought that she had gone to drop her son at the school. However, when I called her on her phone later, a policeman picked up the phone and told me that she had jumped into the canal.”

Inspector Jagsir Singh, SHO, Muktsar Sadar police station, said, “Harwinder and a man, who had jumped into the canal to rescue the duo, are feared drowned. In the preliminary investigation, we came to know that the woman had some dispute with her husband.”