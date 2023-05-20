Brahm Mohindra questioned by Vigilance Bureau

Chandigarh, May 19
A senior Congress leader and former Local Government Minister Brahm Mohindra was questioned by the Vigilance Bureau at its headquarters for over six hours on Friday.
Officials said it was a routine questioning in disproportionate assets complaint against him. It was the third time that the six-time legislator was questioned by the Vigilance.
Previously, he was given a questionnaire. In the questionnaire, the former minister has reportedly been asked about his and his family’s assets. He is likely to be called again.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
RBI to withdraw Rs 2,000 notes from circulation
Can be deposited, exchanged from May 23 to Sept 30 | DeMo gh...
No regulatory failure: SC panel on Adani
Says SEBI probe has drawn a blank
In Hiroshima for G7, PM to meet Zelenskyy
Will address summit on global challenges I To hold four bila...
Sidda, DK meet Rahul in Delhi ahead of Karnataka swearing-in ceremony
25 MLAs expected to be sworn in