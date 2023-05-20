Brahm Mohindra questioned by Vigilance Bureau

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 19

A senior Congress leader and former Local Government Minister Brahm Mohindra was questioned by the Vigilance Bureau at its headquarters for over six hours on Friday.

Officials said it was a routine questioning in disproportionate assets complaint against him. It was the third time that the six-time legislator was questioned by the Vigilance.

Previously, he was given a questionnaire. In the questionnaire, the former minister has reportedly been asked about his and his family’s assets. He is likely to be called again.