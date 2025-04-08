DT
Home / Punjab / Brahma Kumaris centenarian chief Dadi Ratan Mohini passes away

Brahma Kumaris centenarian chief Dadi Ratan Mohini passes away

After her condition worsened on Sunday, she was transferred to the Trauma Centre in Shantivan and later moved to a hospital in Ahmedabad, where she breathed her last
Raj Sadosh
Abohar, Updated At : 09:02 AM Apr 08, 2025 IST
Brahma Kumaris chief administrator Dadi Ratan Mohini
Dadi Ratan Mohini, the centenarian spiritual leader and Brahma Kumaris' chief administrator, passed away on Tuesday. Her 100th birthday was celebrated on March 25.

Dadi Ratan Mohini was the second chief of the Brahma Kumaris to reach the remarkable milestone of a century. The first, Dadi Janki (January 1, 1916 – March 27, 2020), also served as the organisation's chief.

Dadi Ratan Mohini had been unwell for the past week. On Sunday evening, her condition worsened, and she was transferred for dialysis at the Trauma Centre in Shantivan, Abu Road, Rajasthan.

Around midnight, her condition turned critical, and she was moved to Zydus Hospital in Ahmedabad. She passed away at 1:20 am on Tuesday.

Her body will be returned to Shantivan, the Brahma Kumaris headquarters in Abu Road, for her final rites, with the schedule yet to be determined.

Born on March 25, 1925, in Hyderabad, Sindh, Dadi Ratan Mohini—originally named Lakshmi—was raised in a prosperous and devout family.

Her devotion to the Brahma Kumaris took her from her roots in Hyderabad and Karachi to international service.

In 1954, she represented the Brahma Kumaris at the World Peace Conference in Japan, and she later traveled across Asia, doing spiritual service in Hong Kong, Singapore, and Malaysia.

