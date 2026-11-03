Brampton man of Punjab origin arrested in Toronto sexual assault case

A 32-year-old Brampton resident of Punjab origin, identified as Sahib Brar, has been arrested and charged with two counts of sexual assault and one count of forcible confinement following an alleged assault on a female passenger in a ride-share vehicle in Toronto.

News Release - Man Arrested in Sexual Assault Investigation, Yonge Street and Wellesley Street area, Image Released https://t.co/ObPnfat2Uu https://t.co/U0qQnErv4n — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) November 2, 2026

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According to the Toronto Police Service, the incident took place near Yonge Street and Wellesley Street East on Saturday, October 31, 2026, at around 9.50 pm.

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Police said the woman had boarded a ride-share vehicle and was seated in the front passenger seat when the driver allegedly sexually assaulted her.

When the vehicle reached its destination, the woman attempted to get out, but the driver allegedly stopped her and sexually assaulted her again.

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The woman eventually managed to escape from the vehicle but left her purse behind. The driver allegedly got out of the vehicle and sexually assaulted her once more.

The accused, Sahib Brar, 32, of Brampton, was subsequently arrested and charged with two counts of sexual assault and one count of forcible confinement. He was scheduled to appear before the Toronto Regional Bail Centre.

Investigators suspect there may be other victims and have appealed to the public for information.

Anyone with information about the case has been urged to contact the Toronto Police Service.