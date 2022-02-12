Fazilka: Bravery award conferred on BSF jawan for saving three lives

Fazilka, February 11
Constable B Lal Chhuanawma of the Border Security Force (BSF) has been conferred “Jeevan Raksha Padak” award. Chhuanawma, who is a resident of Dinthar village, Aizawl (Mizoram) while performing his duty in Fazilka sector had saved three lives.
Four personnel during maintenance sustained electric shock. Head Constables Satpal Singh and Ram Sewak fell unconscious. Chhuanawma immediately gave Cardiopulmonar Resuscitation (CPR) to Satpal as a result of which he regained consciousness. Later, he rushed towards Sewak and repeated the CPR therapy. He rushed all the four injured to the hospital where Sewak succumbed to his injures, while three others were saved.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Kolkata Knight Riders snap Shreyas Iyer for Rs 12.25 crore at IPL auction
Royal Challengers Bangalore buy back Harshal Patel for Rs 10...
Motivated comments on India's internal issues not welcome: MEA on hijab row
External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi says t...
Efforts on to retrieve woman's body from under debris of partially collapsed Gurugram building
Rescuers have to be careful not to damage key supporting pil...
CRPF officer killed in Naxal encounter in Chhattisgarh
Assistant Commandant SB Tirkey suffers bullet injuries and l...
Current situation at LAC has arisen due to disregard of written agreements by China: Jaishankar
He was speaking at a joint press conference along with his A...