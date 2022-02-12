Fazilka: Bravery award conferred on BSF jawan for saving three lives

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, February 11

Constable B Lal Chhuanawma of the Border Security Force (BSF) has been conferred “Jeevan Raksha Padak” award. Chhuanawma, who is a resident of Dinthar village, Aizawl (Mizoram) while performing his duty in Fazilka sector had saved three lives.

Four personnel during maintenance sustained electric shock. Head Constables Satpal Singh and Ram Sewak fell unconscious. Chhuanawma immediately gave Cardiopulmonar Resuscitation (CPR) to Satpal as a result of which he regained consciousness. Later, he rushed towards Sewak and repeated the CPR therapy. He rushed all the four injured to the hospital where Sewak succumbed to his injures, while three others were saved.

#BSF #cpr