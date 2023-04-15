Breach in 4 canals, fields inundated

Our Correspondent

Praful Chander Nagpal

Fazilka, April 14

Reports of breaches in four different canals were received in Fazilka district today. As a result of this, hundreds of acres of land have been inundated and the standing wheat crop has been damaged. The release of excess water from Ballewala headworks in Ferozepur is stated to be reason behind the breaches in the canals.

According to official sources, the breaches were reported in Bandiwala minor canal, Kerian minor, Alamshah minor and Odian minor canal.

Farmer Gurpreet Singh of Kabulshah Khuban village, near the Banadiwala canal, said a nearly 60-foot wide breach occurred at 4 am today and about 80 acres of land was inundated.

“Excess water was released without taking the consequences into consideration,” said farmer Malkeet Singh, adding that water is currently not required for cultivating the lands as the ripe wheat crop is ready for harvesting.

Another farmer, Harbhagwan Singh, demanded action against the erring officials for the release of excess water.

Some farmers rued that the officials concerned reached several hours after they were informed about the breaches, resulting in massive damage to the crops.

Fazilka AAP MLA Narinderpal Singh Sawna reached the breach site in Kabulshah Khuban and extended a helping hand to the farmers for plugging the breach.

In a press communiqué, Sawna said compensation for the loss of standing crops would be provided to the farmers after conducting a special girdawari.

Executive Engineer (Irrigation) Yadvinder Singh said water was released from the Ballewala headworks for sowing of cotton to promote crop diversification, but the farmers did not open water outlets, resulting in breaches in canals. He claimed that the small breaches at Alamshah and Odian minor canals have been plugged and work on the other two canals was underway.