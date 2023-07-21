Breach in Beas embankment leaves Mand area inundated

Kapurthala, July 20
Ten villages got flooded this morning after a temporary bundh along the Beas gave way in the Mand area of Sultanpur Lodhi.
The six-foot high bundh which got damaged near Sangra village had been erected by area residents to safeguard their fields from the swollen Beas. As soon as the breach occurred, Sangra, Baupur Kadim, Baupur Jadid, Rampur Gora, Muhammadabad, Mand Mubarakpur, Mand Bandu Kadim, Mand Bandu Jadid, Akalpur, Bhaini Bahadur and Bhaini Karim Bakhsh villages were flooded.
The flow of the water current was so high that a truck loaded with sand also fell off. Sultanpur Lodhi MLA Rana Inder Partap said he had already been flagging the issue of rising of water level in Beas since the last few days. “I have been demanding that the floodgates at Harike be opened to provide relief to the affected villagers,” he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Women paraded naked: Manipur shocker sparks nationwide outrage; 140 cr Indians shamed: Modi; House stalled
Oppn wants debate, PM’s statement in Parl | Govt says Home M...
Mob leader among four arrested in Manipur
Twitter restrained from sharing video clips
Manipur incident grossest of rights violation: Supreme Court says if govt won't act, it will
Asks Centre, state to inform about action taken by July 28
4.4-magnitude earthquake jolts Jaipur
The earthquake occurred at 4.09 am and struck at a shallow d...
Democracy has turned into mobocracy: Congress slams govt over Manipur unrest
Seeks President’s rule, CM’s ouster