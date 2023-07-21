Breach in Beas embankment leaves Mand area inundated

Tribune News Service

Kapurthala, July 20

Ten villages got flooded this morning after a temporary bundh along the Beas gave way in the Mand area of Sultanpur Lodhi.

The six-foot high bundh which got damaged near Sangra village had been erected by area residents to safeguard their fields from the swollen Beas. As soon as the breach occurred, Sangra, Baupur Kadim, Baupur Jadid, Rampur Gora, Muhammadabad, Mand Mubarakpur, Mand Bandu Kadim, Mand Bandu Jadid, Akalpur, Bhaini Bahadur and Bhaini Karim Bakhsh villages were flooded.

The flow of the water current was so high that a truck loaded with sand also fell off. Sultanpur Lodhi MLA Rana Inder Partap said he had already been flagging the issue of rising of water level in Beas since the last few days. “I have been demanding that the floodgates at Harike be opened to provide relief to the affected villagers,” he said.

#Kapurthala #Sultanpur Lodhi