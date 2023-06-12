 Breach in canal leaves orchards, cotton fields in Abohar inundated : The Tribune India

Breach in canal leaves orchards, cotton fields in Abohar inundated

A breach in a canal after a storm in Abohar. Tribune Photo



Our Correspondent

Abohar, June 11

After storm and rain lashed Abohar subdivision for the second time on Saturday night, a 60-foot breach occurred at the tail of the Daulatpura minor (sub canal) near Usmankhera village. The soil erosion left hundreds of acres of nearby cotton fields and kinnow orchards inundated.

Farmers Balkar Singh, Pargat Singh and Chhinder Ram said unseasonal rain and severe thunderstorm had shattered the hopes of the farmers who had sown cotton on more area as compared to the previous year.

They said the cause of the breach in the canal was felling of trees that the Forest Department had grown on banks contrary to the advice of the Irrigation and Agriculture departments.

They said breaches could not be averted due to “negligence” of the Canal Department in monitoring the water supply during adverse climate.

Farmers said two blue bulls drowned attempting to find suitable shelter during heavy rain that disrupted power supply yesterday.

Bharti Kisan Union (Khosa) demanded necessary steps to fix the water level of canals whenever Met experts warn of heavy rain. The disruption in power supply at 8 pm yesterday also stalled the working of the sewage treatment plant in the urban area.

