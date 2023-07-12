Breach in Ghaggar causes flood in Sangrur district; water level in Badi Nadi in Patiala goes down

Chandigarh, July 12
Three breaches in the Ghaggar caused floods in Moonak area of Sangrur.
Farmers have alleged that the breaches occurred due to lack of repair of the embankment of the Ghaggar.
As a result, water has entered various villages.
Meanwhile, there was respite for the residents of six colonies in Patiala where the flood water had entered as the water level in Badi Nadi is down from 17.5 to 13.6.
In Jalandhar, the breach in the Dhussi bundh has widened to 300 feet at Nasirpur village of Shahkot. But the flow of water has slowed down near it. The plugging of the breach was started by MP Balbir Seechewal and the team on Tuesday evening.
Another 100-ft breach near the Police Training Academy in Phillaur caused water to flood the area which was previously witnessing receding waters. The breach happened in the night.
This is a fresh breach after the previous one had been plugged by the administration.
