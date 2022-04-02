Breach in Muktsar canal

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, April 1

Just within three months of multi-crore relining work, Sirhind Feeder canal today developed around 200-metre breach near Thandewala village and the water entered into parallel running Rajasthan Feeder canal, where relining work was underway and machines got damaged.

Ramanpreet Singh Mann, Executive Engineer, Irrigation Department, said, “As per the contract with a Hisar-based company, if there’s any defect in the relining work in the initial five years, then the firm is liable to repair it and bear the expenses. However, the truth will come out after conducting a detailed probe.”