Breaches, shortage of sand test nerves of Sangrur admn

Sangrur, July 14

Plugging four breaches on the embankments of the Ghaggar in Moonak and Khanauri has become a daunting task for the Sangrur administration.

Lack of trained workers, sand and rising water level of the Ghaggar (754 ft) has complicated things.

No accessibility —Gursharan Virk, Executive engineer Don't surrender —Jasveer Singh, A phullad resident

Earlier, three breaches were reported at Makraud Sahib, Mandavi and Phullad. Now, the water released from 32 Dara Canal has inundated several villages and parts of Moonak town.

Officials of the Drainage Department said they had stored sand at some spots but overflowing Ghaggar submerged the area and they were finding it difficult to arrange the sand to plug breaches.

At Phullad village, where work to plug the breach has been stopped, the authorities first brought sand from a distance of more than a km, then filled it in bags at Phullad village and used boats to take sand bags at the breached embankment. Each boat could carry only 20 sand bags, thus the department had to halt the exercise after two days. Similar was the situation at Makraud Sahib and Banarasi villages.

Rishi Ram, sarpanch, Banarasi village, said, “The Ghaggar breached two banks near Banarasi village on Wednesday night. One of the breaches is beyond repair due to the strong current of water.”

Residents of Phullad village said the administration had stopped the work and urged the state government to replug the breach as it was getting wider.

Jasveer Singh, a resident of Phullad village, said, “We know it’s tough to reach the spot where embankment has been breached at Phullad but the authorities should not surrender. The breach will keep on widening and create serious problems in coming days.”

Executive Engineer Gursharan Virk said accessibility to Phullad breach was very tough. “The plugging work has been going on at Makraud Sahib and Banarasi villages. There is no accessibility to the breach site at Phullad village. We need to devise a new strategy before restarting the work,” said Virk.

