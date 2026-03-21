Breaking: AAP Punjab minister Laljit Bhullar resigns amid warehousing corporation official's death row
CM Bhagwant Mann orders inquiry into circumstances leading to the suicide and possible involvement of MLA
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AAP Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar has resigned from the Punjab Cabinet, sources said on Saturday, following a controversy surrounding the suicide of a senior official of the Punjab Warehousing Corporation.
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Reports indicate that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had asked Bhullar to step down in the wake of the incident.
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A government spokesperson stated that CM Mann has also ordered a formal inquiry into the circumstances leading to the official’s death, including any possible involvement of the MLA.
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The spokesperson added that the CM has made it clear that no kind of irregularity by anyone will be tolerated.
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