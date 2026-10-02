BREAKING: Former Indian hockey team captain Pargat Singh appointed Punjab Congress president

Former Punjab sports minister Pargat Singh was appointed the new president of the state Congress hours after Amrinder Singh Raja Warring put in his papers after meeting Rahul Gandhi.

A Padma Shri and Arjuna awardee, Pargat Singh is a former captain of the Indian hockey team. Singh is the MLA from Jalandhar Cantt and a former education and sports minister of Punjab.

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Resignation tendered, London trip awaits former Punjab Congress chief Warring

In tactical move ahead of 2027 poll, Pargat Singh replaces Raja Warring as Punjab Congress chief

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Sources said he was strongly backed by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. The Congress, which had considered appointing Vijay Inder Singla as the state chief, ultimately settled for a Jat Sikh as a replacement for Jat Sikh Warring.

At present, politics in the state is revolving around the politically influential Jat Sikh community, with BJP also appointing Kewal Dhillon from the community as state president.

Pargat Singh will face the onerous task of taking along a largely fractured state unit where several leaders nurture chief ministerial ambitions.

Sachin Pilot, Congress general secretary in charge of Punjab, had recently told The Tribune that having many CM aspirants was a strength, not a weakness.

Adopting the yardstick of a consensus candidate, the party high command chose Pargat Singh, a Jat Sikh face, former Olympian and Jalandhar Cantt MLA, over Hindu face Vijay Inder Singla.

From a sportsperson to a police officer to a politician, Pargat Singh has come a long way. He is perhaps among the few politicians in the Congress who have risen to the rank of party president after joining the Congress in December 2016, ahead of the 2017 Assembly election.

Otherwise, the PPCC chief post is given to a traditional Congressman. He had switched from the Akali Dal to the Congress in 2016.

Sources in the party said Pargat Singh was the natural choice as he was acceptable to all.