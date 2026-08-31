Breaking: Scheduled Castes panel seeks arrest of Punjab Congress chief Raja Warring within 5 days over remarks against Buta Singh

In an important development, the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) on Monday directed Punjab authorities to arrest PPCC chief Amarinder Raja Warring within five days in a case involving alleged derogatory remarks against late former Union home minister Buta Singh made during an election rally in Tarn Taran.

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The commission, chaired by Kishor Makwana, expressed serious concern over the delay in investigation and arrest despite specific recommendations issued during a previous hearing on May 5. It also noted that the Action Taken Report (ATR) sought earlier had not been submitted.

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During Monday’s hearing, Harpreet Singh, DSP, and Gulzar Singh, DSP (EO and Cyber Crime), Punjab Police, appeared on behalf of the respondent authorities. Petitioner Sarabjot Singh, son of late Buta Singh, was also present.

The case relates to alleged remarks by Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring against the late leader at an election campaign meeting in Tarn Taran.

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Taking note of the continuing delay, the commission recommended that the concerned authorities take immediate steps, in accordance with law, for the arrest of the accused and furnish the status of action to the commission within five days. It further directed that the investigation be completed expeditiously and the chargesheet filed before the competent court without further delay.

The commission also recommended that the competent authority examine accountability for the delay in investigation and arrest. In case any wilful neglect of duty is found on the part of the investigating officer(s), appropriate departmental action, including consideration under Section 4 of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, may be initiated. An Action Taken Report has been sought within 30 days.

On the issue of the petitioner’s safety, the commission viewed the matter with particular seriousness. In view of alleged continuing threats to Sarabjot Singh, it recommended immediate and adequate police protection to the petitioner and his dependents, both in Delhi and Punjab, under Section 15A of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The commission reiterated that protection of victims, complainants, witnesses and their dependents is an important statutory safeguard and that the authorities must ensure the petitioner is able to pursue the matter without fear or intimidation.