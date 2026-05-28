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Home / Punjab / Breaking News: Kewal Dhillon, former Barnala MLA, is new Punjab BJP chief

Breaking News: Kewal Dhillon, former Barnala MLA, is new Punjab BJP chief

The Tribune had first broken the story that Dhillon’s name had been finalised

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:00 PM May 28, 2026 IST
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Former Barnala MLA Kewal Singh Dhillon. File photo
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Former Barnala MLA Kewal Singh Dhillon, a close confidante of former Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh, was on Thursday named the new president of the Punjab BJP.

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The Tribune had first broken the story that Dhillon’s name had been finalised and the announcement was expected soon.

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Dhillon, 75, was born in Tallewal village in Barnala district. He served as MLA from Barnala from 2007 to 2017 before being defeated by AAP’s Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer. He joined the BJP in June 2022 along with several other Congress leaders who switched sides after the party’s rout in the Punjab Assembly polls.

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A Jat Sikh leader, he was subsequently appointed vice-president of the Punjab BJP unit.

Dhillon’s long association with Capt Amarinder — who himself crossed over to the BJP after floating the Punjab Lok Congress — gives him access to the former chief minister’s support base in Malwa.

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The party is also banking on his organisational experience from his Congress years to help rebuild cadre networks ahead of 2027 Assembly elections.

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