BREAKING: Punjab Congress leaders close ranks against Raja Warring, oppose his continuation as PPCC chief

Hours before the arrival of All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary in charge of Punjab, Bhupesh Baghel, in Ludhiana, senior Punjab Congress leaders have closed ranks to strongly oppose the continuation of Amarinder Raja Warring as the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief.

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Related news Punjab Congress dissidents in no mood to back down, await high command's response

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At a meeting held in Mohali on Monday, the leaders decided to openly oppose Warring. Soon after the meeting, they shared a group photograph on their social media handles.

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Pictures from Punjab Congress and Warring

Soon after the meeting, the Punjab Congress shared photographs on its social media handles, stating that various heads of the party's election committees had met to discuss strengthening the organisation.

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In response, PPCC chief Amarinder Raja Warring also shared photographs of the same meeting on his social media accounts. However, Warring himself was conspicuously absent from the group picture, further fuelling speculation over the growing dissent within the state unit.

Warring described it as a meeting to discuss the party's strategy for the Punjab Assembly elections, asserting that it was "not a meeting of any camp”. His statement appeared to be an attempt to reinforce the message that all was well within the Punjab Congress and to dispel speculation about factionalism in the state unit.

Second public display of anger against Warring

“This is the second public display of anger against Warring in the last three days. The first was at Charanjit Singh Channi's residence in Morinda on Friday,” said a senior party leader.

Over the past two days, senior leaders, including Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Partap Singh Bajwa, Charanjit Singh Channi and Pargat Singh, have held a series of meetings to forge a united front against Warring.

“Earlier, leaders such as Randhawa, Pargat and Bajwa had not participated in the show of strength at Channi's Morinda residence. Now, a joint team is being formed to convey a clear and categorical message to the party high command. We are willing to accept anyone as PPCC chief except Warring,” a senior party leader said.

The leaders have also decided to boycott Baghel's meeting with senior party functionaries. However, leaders backing Warring are expected to meet Baghel. Over the past few days, efforts have been underway to reach out to leaders who attended Channi's show of strength on Friday.

Warring, too, has been meeting a section of party leaders in an attempt to consolidate support. A senior Congress leader said both the Warring and Channi camps are working to retain their respective supporters.

Sources said leaders opposed to Warring are now attempting to unite on a common platform to press for a change in the state party leadership. Channi has reportedly been authorised by several of them to raise their concerns before the Congress high command.