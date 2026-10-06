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Home / Punjab / BREAKING: Punjab govt moves SC against HC order for CBI probe into ‘cash-for-transfers’ allegations

BREAKING: Punjab govt moves SC against HC order for CBI probe into ‘cash-for-transfers’ allegations

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Ruchika Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:54 AM Oct 06, 2026 IST
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The Supreme Court of India. PTI file
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The Punjab government on Tuesday filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the Punjab and Haryana High Court’s order directing a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into allegations of corruption involving transfers, postings, government policies and tenders in the state.

An official statement issued by the ruling Aam Aadmi Party said the petition had been filed before the apex court.

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Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema had on Monday said the general consent to investigate in Punjab was withdrawn through an order issued by the previous government in November 2020. He said the CBI, therefore, did not have jurisdiction to investigate the matter.

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On Monday, a Bench comprising Chief Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and Justice Rohit Kapoor directed the CBI to probe allegations of corruption against top functionaries of the Punjab government.

The High Court directed the CBI to register a criminal case and submit a status report within two months. The order followed a PIL alleging that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had shared material with the Punjab Police regarding alleged corruption, but no FIR was registered.

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The High Court said the material placed before it indicated the need for a fair and transparent investigation and directed the CBI to take over the matter.

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