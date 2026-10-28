Punjab Vigilance files 40,000-page chargesheet against Bikram Majithia

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau has filed a chargesheet spanning around 40,000 pages against senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former Cabinet minister Bikram Singh Majithia in a drug-money case before a special court in Mohali.

The chargesheet reportedly contains evidence related to financial transactions, bank accounts and properties linked to Majithia and his associates.

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The filing marks a significant development in the case, in which the Akali leader has been accused of possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

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Further details about the evidence submitted by the Vigilance Bureau and the next stage of the court proceedings were not immediately available.