Bribery case complainant fears for his life, seeks arms licence

Four days after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested a father-son duo and their driver in an alleged Rs 20 lakh bribery case linked to officials of the Punjab Vigilance Bureau, the complainant has now expressed fear for his and his family’s safety and sought an all-India weapon licence. But it was reportedly refused due to the imposition of the model code of conduct for the municipal elections.

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The complainant, Amit Kumar, posted as State Tax Officer at Malout in Muktsar district, said he frequently travels between Malout and Chandigarh in connection with the investigation and also visits his parents in Rajasthan every weekend.

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“My parents live in Sri Ganganagar and I go there every weekend. Further, I need to commute frequently between Malout and Chandigarh due to this issue. Though I have a licensed pistol, I can carry the weapon in Punjab only. For my self-defence, I need an all-India weapon licence, which I have applied for at Fazilka. However, the officers have refused it on account of the model code of conduct for elections. The accused are high-profile people,” he said.

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Meanwhile, sources said the CBI had, on Monday night, raided the Punjab Vigilance Bureau headquarters in Mohali to obtain a copy of the alleged complaint against the State Tax Officer accusing him of possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

“The letter shown to the complainant reportedly bore the signatures of an officer in green ink, but neither a diary number nor the branch name was mentioned on it,” sources claimed, adding that the document could prove crucial in the probe and may lead to further disclosures. Sources further said the alleged complaint had been filed in the name of one Rohit Devgan.

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The CBI had earlier arrested Raghav Goyal, his father Vikas Goyal and their driver Ankit Wadhwa, all residents of Malout, in connection with the case. Raghav, who is associated with the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) and was serving as the organisation’s Fazilka district in-charge, was often seen with several Union Ministers at public events and used to post photographs with them on social media.