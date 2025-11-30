Brick kiln worker dies by suicide

A labourer working at a brick kiln near Budhrawali village allegedly died by suicide on Friday. He was reportedly in depression as some co-workers, whom he had helped get hired, left without completing their work despite receiving the advance payment.

The deceased was later identified as Vinod (50).

The police said a case had been registered at the Lalgarh police station near Sriganganagar after a report was filed by the deceased’s brother, Sukhchain. ASI Balwant Singh said Vinod, who was living with his family at the New Balaji brick kiln near Budhrawali village, died after hanging himself from a tree near the brick kiln on Friday.