Punjab's brick-kilns get 6-month deadline for using 20% paddy straw as fuel

Rajmeet Singh

Chandigarh, November 13

Punjab has set a six-month deadline ( till May 1, 2023) for brick-kilns to comply with instructions to use 20 per cent straw as fuel. The government has already issued a notification in this regard.

Environment, Science and Technology Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said brick-kilns had six months to prepare for this new management and action would be taken against defaulters.

Minister Hayer said Punjab farmers had been provided 1.25 lakh machines on subsidy for in situ stubble management. “Under ex situ, industries are being encouraged to use stubble as fuel. Efforts are being made to generate CNG, electricity and other energy sources from straw,” he explained.

He said the use of straw as fuel by the kilns would help check farm fires. It would also help farmers earn money by selling straw. “The Department of Environment and Science and Technology will provide technical aid to the kilns. The DCs have been told to ensure the instructions are followed,” he added. It may be recalled that the NHRC had recently noted that farmers were burning stubble “under compulsion” and state governments had failed to provide equipment to them.

