Bridge gone, Seechewal keeps villagers afloat

Tribune News Service

Ravi Dhaliwal

Gurdaspur, June 30

With Gurdaspur MP Sunny Deol not available in his constituency to spend money from his MPLAD fund on public welfare projects, Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Singh Seechewal has come to the rescue of nearly 3,000 villagers by agreeing to give Rs 7 lakh grant from his fund to the district administration for buying a boat to villagers living across the Ravi.

In the absence of this bridge for nearly six months a year, they have to rely on a boat, which is operated by the PWD

The old boat is in a miserable condition

They held a protest but found no takers

Residents of a cluster of seven villages located across the river live in appalling conditions. Their only link to nearby areas is a pontoon bridge which is dismantled every year during the monsoon when the Ravi gets flooded. In the absence of this bridge for nearly six months a year, they have to rely on a boat which is operated by the PWD.

The bridge was dismantled yesterday. The villagers cannot cross the river in the absence of a boat. The old boat is in a miserable condition. They held a protest but found no takers. Officers say MP Deol could have easily spend money from his MPLAD fund. However, the MP is detached with his constituency. “After all, he has shown no interest or inclination to mitigate their problems,” said the official.

The MP has crores of rupees lying unspent in his fund. Seechewal, an environmentalist, got to know about the plight of the villagers. He has now dispatched a letter to Gurdaspur DC Himanshu Aggarwal, saying he was ready to give Rs 7 lakh from his fund. According to norms, while a Lok Sabha MP can spend MPLAD money only in his constituency, a Rajya Sabha MP can distribute funds anywhere in India.

The DC is now working out the logistics of buying the new boat.

BJP leaders say this was just one example as how the MP has sullied the party’s reputation.