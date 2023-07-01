Bridge gone, Seechewal keeps villagers afloat

Ravi Dhaliwal
Gurdaspur, June 30
With Gurdaspur MP Sunny Deol not available in his constituency to spend money from his MPLAD fund on public welfare projects, Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Singh Seechewal has come to the rescue of nearly 3,000 villagers by agreeing to give Rs 7 lakh grant from his fund to the district administration for buying a boat to villagers living across the Ravi.
Old boat in miserable condition
- Villagers’ only link to other cities is a pontoon bridge which is dismantled every year during monsoons when the Ravi gets flooded
- In the absence of this bridge for nearly six months a year, they have to rely on a boat, which is operated by the PWD
- The old boat is in a miserable condition
- They held a protest but found no takers
Residents of a cluster of seven villages located across the river live in appalling conditions. Their only link to nearby areas is a pontoon bridge which is dismantled every year during the monsoon when the Ravi gets flooded. In the absence of this bridge for nearly six months a year, they have to rely on a boat which is operated by the PWD.
The bridge was dismantled yesterday. The villagers cannot cross the river in the absence of a boat. The old boat is in a miserable condition. They held a protest but found no takers. Officers say MP Deol could have easily spend money from his MPLAD fund. However, the MP is detached with his constituency. “After all, he has shown no interest or inclination to mitigate their problems,” said the official.
The MP has crores of rupees lying unspent in his fund. Seechewal, an environmentalist, got to know about the plight of the villagers. He has now dispatched a letter to Gurdaspur DC Himanshu Aggarwal, saying he was ready to give Rs 7 lakh from his fund. According to norms, while a Lok Sabha MP can spend MPLAD money only in his constituency, a Rajya Sabha MP can distribute funds anywhere in India.
The DC is now working out the logistics of buying the new boat.
BJP leaders say this was just one example as how the MP has sullied the party’s reputation.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
25 bus passengers charred to death as vehicle catches fire on Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra
The private travels bus was on way from Nagpur to Pune when ...
Could come out of burning vehicle alive by breaking its window: Survivor of Maharashtra bus tragedy
The accident takes place on the Samruddhi Expressway near Si...
Amarnath Yatra: Second batch of over 4,400 pilgrims leaves Jammu camp for Kashmir
The pilgrims leave the base camp in the morning in a cavalca...
7 killed, 20 injured in road accident in Pakistan’s Sindh province
The injured have been rushed to hospitals in Nawabshah and N...
Neeraj wins second straight Diamond League title in Lausanne
Chopra had won the Lausanne leg in August last year also for...