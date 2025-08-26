Brief: Pathankot counter-intelligence team bust crime module

The Pathankot counter-intelligence team claim to have busted a module engaged in criminal activities.

The members of the module are said to be engaged in multiple heinous crimes.

Four persons, including two juveniles, have been apprehended.

Two pistols and ammunition have been recovered from them.

Officers say they have links with foreign-based terrorists.

An FIR has been registered at the State Special Operations Cell (SSOC), Amritsar.