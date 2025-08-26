Brief: Pathankot counter-intelligence team bust crime module
The members of the module are said to be engaged in multiple heinous crimes
Advertisement
The Pathankot counter-intelligence team claim to have busted a module engaged in criminal activities.
Advertisement
The members of the module are said to be engaged in multiple heinous crimes.
Four persons, including two juveniles, have been apprehended.
Advertisement
Two pistols and ammunition have been recovered from them.
Officers say they have links with foreign-based terrorists.
Advertisement
An FIR has been registered at the State Special Operations Cell (SSOC), Amritsar.
×
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Combo
Yearly
Monthly
Already a Member? Sign In Now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement