Briefs: Assets of eight drug traffickers sealed

Muktsar: The district police on Friday claimed to have sealed eight immovable properties of as many drug traffickers in the district this month so far. Senior Superintendent of Police, Muktsar, Akhil Chaudhary said the total value of these properties was about Rs 1.15 crore.

98 kg poppy husk seized, four held

Abohar: Four suspected drug traffickers were arrested after police stopped and searched two cars on the Amritsar-Jamnagar express highway in Sriganganagar district. Around 98 kg poppy husk was found in their vehicles. Superintendent of Police Gaurav Yadav said the accused were identified as Manak Singh (37) and Shiv Kumar (52) of Peelibanga.