DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Punjab / Briefs: Five IAS, one PCS officers transferred

Briefs: Five IAS, one PCS officers transferred

Chandigarh: The state government on Monday transferred five IAS and one PCS officers. The charge of the Department of Home Affairs, Mines and Geology, and Gurdwara Election Commissioner has been withdrawn from Gurkirat Kirpal Singh. These departments have been allocated...
article_Author
.
Updated At : 02:00 AM Mar 25, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Chandigarh: The state government on Monday transferred five IAS and one PCS officers. The charge of the Department of Home Affairs, Mines and Geology, and Gurdwara Election Commissioner has been withdrawn from Gurkirat Kirpal Singh. These departments have been allocated to Alok Shekhar, Jaspreet Talwar and Dilraj Singh Sandhawalia. He has not been given any new department. The order states that he will report to the Secretary (Personnel) and the posting orders will be issued later. Meanwhile, Basant Garg has been transferred as Administrative Secretary (Agriculture), relieving Additional Chief Secretary Anurag Verma of the charge. TNS

Next hearing in pastor case on March 28

Mohali: A Mohali court on Monday fixed the next hearing in the 2018 rape and cheating case against pastor Bajinder Singh and others on March 28. Both sides made the concluding arguments in the case, while the public prosecutor submitted more documents and videos. TNS

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper