Briefs: Five IAS, one PCS officers transferred

Chandigarh: The state government on Monday transferred five IAS and one PCS officers. The charge of the Department of Home Affairs, Mines and Geology, and Gurdwara Election Commissioner has been withdrawn from Gurkirat Kirpal Singh. These departments have been allocated to Alok Shekhar, Jaspreet Talwar and Dilraj Singh Sandhawalia. He has not been given any new department. The order states that he will report to the Secretary (Personnel) and the posting orders will be issued later. Meanwhile, Basant Garg has been transferred as Administrative Secretary (Agriculture), relieving Additional Chief Secretary Anurag Verma of the charge. TNS

Next hearing in pastor case on March 28

Mohali: A Mohali court on Monday fixed the next hearing in the 2018 rape and cheating case against pastor Bajinder Singh and others on March 28. Both sides made the concluding arguments in the case, while the public prosecutor submitted more documents and videos. TNS