Briefs: Muktsar man dies of 'drug' overdose

Tribune News Service
Muktsar, Updated At : 02:00 AM Jul 13, 2025 IST
Photo for representation only. istock
Muktsar: Lakhvir Singh (45) allegedly died due to "chitta" overdose at Badhai village here on Friday. His body was found in the fields. Following a complaint by deceased's father Shingara Singh, a case has been registered at the Muktsar Sadar police station against a person for allegedly supplying contraband. In another case, a youngster died due to a suspected overdose of "chitta" at Ghagga village here. TNS

Three Bathinda residents, conduit held for Rs 4L loot

Abohar: The Rajasthan Police have arrested three Bathinda residents and their conduit who allegedly robbed a businessman of Rs 4 lakh in connivance with an employee of the victim. The police also seized two vehicles used in the incident. Those arrested were Jagdeep Singh, Pramod, Sukhwinder Singh, alias Nikka Singh, of Chak Kharak Singhwala Doomwali village in Bathinda and local shop employee Madan Lal. The arrest was made based on analysis of CCTV footage. oc

