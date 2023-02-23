Brigadier Dhillon is Director, Defence Services Welfare

Chandigarh, February 22
Brigadier Bhupinder Singh Dhillion (retd) has been appointed as the Director, Defence Services Welfare, Punjab. Earlier, he served as a Commander, Chandigarh NCC Group.
An alumnus of the Punjab Public School, Nabha, and the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, Brig Dhillion was commissioned into the Sikh Light Infantry in December 1987. He has served in Sri Lanka, Siachen, Jammu & Kashmir and Operation Parakram, besides commanding an infantry brigade in Punjab.
Apart from tenanting various command and staff appointments, including command of a battalion in high-altitude area, he has served as an instructor in military training institutions, including the commando wing.
